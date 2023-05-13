Saturday will be warmer with scattered showers

As we head through the weekend high temps will be warmer and we will continue to see isolated showers and storms. These will be mostly in the afternoon for both Saturday and Sunday. We will see some areas of rainfall that may be on the heavy side at times, along with some thunderstorms that may be on the hefty side at times. We may even see the chance for an isolated severe thunderstorm in the mix of things.
High temperatures this weekend will reach into the 80s to lower 90s, while most of the heat index values will stay in the mid 80s to mid 90s across the board. We will see most of our overnight low temperatures get down into the 60s to lower 70s.
We will still see some lingering showers and thunderstorms going into the work week, however there does seem to be a slightly lower chance for activity at times. We also see that our daytime high temperatures and overnight low temperatures may cool off by several degrees. This will be due to a cold front moving into the area on Monday. This will make for nicer, less sticky conditions midweek.