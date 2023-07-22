Saturday starts out with showers and thunderstorms ahead of calm afternoon

Temperatures are barely hanging in the 70s early on this Saturday morning. A few thunderstorms remain in the area after last night's low pressure system. These are mostly located in the area along and south of 278. Thankfully, these are expected to remain below severe parameters, but some of them are producing lots of lightning, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds. These will continue to drift south and west into Central Mississippi throughout the morning, clearing out of our area by around 10-11am.
After this, we will see much more pleasant and dry conditions. Afternoon high will top off in the mid 80s. We will see partly cloudy skies and stray showers throughout the day and diminishing into this evening. Conditions will be very similar to this over the next several days with a warming trend beginning tomorrow. Mid way through next week, temperatures will be in the mid 90s with showers and thunderstorms moving back into the forecast after Wednesday.