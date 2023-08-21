Really, really very hot and very humid on Tuesday

Heat advisories and warnings are in effect for all of our area. Also a depression is found in the Gulf of Mexico and three more tropical systems are happening in the Atlantic. While, in our area after a very hot weekend and dry weather . . . . . We will see a work week that will be in the same very hot temperature category and on the dry side for the most part.
All of this has and will be due to some high pressure that continues to dominate our weather forecast for the next several days.
There is some hope for some relief from the heat and some chances for some rain and thunderstorms as we go into the upcoming weekend. This little bit of hope will be in the form of a cold front that will move into our area.
Here is a look at all of the heat advisories and excessive heat warnings out there:
We will see our temperatures once again reach into the 90s to near 100 for the highs and most of the overnight low temperatures will be in the 70s. We will see the heat index at times reach well above 100 degrees. As a matter of fact we will see the heat index get well over 110 at times as we go into our work week. Get ready for this and take it easy as you go out and about.