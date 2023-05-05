Rainy start to the day with some rain lingering for the weekend

This morning we see some scattered to patchy showers, most rain today will just be light to moderate. There will also be the chance that we will see some of the rainfall on the heavy side at times for the afternoon. The severe weather risk has shifted more south and west, none of our area now included. The risk to our south will be in the form of some strong and gusty winds, along with some large hail at times. Temperatures stay mild as we see mostly cloudy skies all day, only warming into the upper 70s.
We will still see cloudy skies Saturday morning with a few showers for the morning. Most will see drier weather through most of the day though, even seeing some sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will warm up for high and low temperatures down the line. Most of the high temperatures will stay low to middle 80s. While, most of our overnight lows will stay in the 60s. We will see some spotty scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm for the weekend but most look to stay dry.