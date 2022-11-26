Rain to start our weekend with severe chances remaining towards next week

Planning on traveling Saturday? Plan on rain increasing through the day, so your most likely time to be dry will be early. While a few thunderstorms are possible by late afternoon and evening, we are targeting more of a severe weather chance by next week.
Temperatures on Saturday will be starting in the upper 40's, lower 50's with mostly cloudy skies and a couple of showers. Rain chances increase through the day to 50% by noon and 70% by evening. MOst of the showers will be just that, showers, but a few thunderstorms remain possible. It's not inconceivable to have a couple of wind gusts in excess of 40 mph, but our severe weather risk should be down in central and south Mississippi.
With cooler air moving into the region, temperatures drop into the low 50's by early Sunday morning. It's possible to have a couple of pre-dawn showers Sunday morning, but most of us should be dry Sunday. With cloud cover sticking around, it will be a struggle to exceed the upper 50's to maybe very low 60's Sunday afternoon.
Monday will provide us some drier weather along with the majority of the day Tuesday. By late Tuesday afternoon, rain chances start to increase and thunderstorms become likely. That thunderstorm could include some severe thunderstorms. The timing remains split between our two main projections at this point, one targeting late Tuesday and the other targeting Wednesday. Still, it looks like there could be enough ingredients in place to allow some damaging winds or perhaps tornadoes. We will re-evaluate this through the weekend as the data gets better.
