 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rain to start Black Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Rain moves in for the mid afternoon
Maxuser

Matt's Thursday 10pm Forecast - 11/24/22

Showers move through overnight and some linger for shopping Friday morning. We expect conditions to clear as we progress into Friday with highs reaching the mid-60s.

While Saturday will start dry, our chances for heavier rain and storms increase by afternoon and into the evening. While a few storms are possible, most shouldstay sub-severe. We should be mostly dry Sunday and Monday with average temperatures.

We will see the potential for some rain and thunderstorms next week. Some of those could be on the heavy and hefty side at times, right now looking at the time frame around mid week. But, just keep updated.

Watch WTVA 9 News

View active weather alerts

Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook

Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version

Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link

List of storm shelters - Open this link

Closings - Open this link

What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link

Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link

Recommended for you