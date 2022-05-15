Rain & Storms are expected as we go overnight and into Monday morning

After already seeing rain activity begin to pick up this afternoon, more showers and storms are expected overnight. Clouds will begin to thicken by 11, which is when we are supposed to be able to see the maximum eclipse. Conditions will not be as favorable as preferred but the rain for the most of NE MS will hold off until after 11.
Showers and storms overnight and into Monday are associated with cold front sweeping through northeast Mississippi. They could bring isolated to scattered thunderstorms with the chance for some strong gusty winds. These storms will be brief and by the time we wake up on Monday morning, most of us will see mostly clear conditions and temps in the mid-60s with highs into the mid-80s.
Early in our work week, this cold front will help to lower our temperatures a few degrees with most of WTVA viewing area experiencing high temperatures in the middle 80s to lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s across the board through Tuesday.
On Wednesday, a high-pressure system will gradually build into our area bringing with it some of the warmest and hottest temperatures of the season later in the week. By next weekend, rain chances are back into the mix with another cold front expected Friday into Saturday.
