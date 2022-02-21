Rain returns for the work week and sticks around for the next several days

We will see some frontal systems and some bits and pieces of low pressure as the rule in our area. As a result of this, there will be some good chances for some rain and thunderstorms for most of the upcoming work week. This goes all the way into the start of our weekend.
Rain will also be prominent throughout the day for our viewing area. Heading into the afternoon we see scattered showers and some thunderstorms but not as widespread as early this morning. We are in a level 1 risk for severe weather for Monday with the severe risk sticking to our North West. As we go into Tuesday the risk shifts into our area with a level 2.
On Tuesday we will see a drier day for the most part, but do not let this fool you. Into the evening we will be tracking a line of showers and storms pushing through. The main threat for this system and our week ahead is the possibility of flooding, with 3-5 inches possible by the end of the week. But gusty winds and the possibility of an isolated tornado from this system on Tuesday at this time can't be ruled out.
Make sure to stay weather aware going into this week. Remember turn around, don't drown. And take alternative routes if you travel through low lying areas.
