Rain moves back into the forecast for the start of our week

As the last of our weekend fades away, so do the clear skies. Clouds will build as we head into the evening and overnight period, but dry conditions will remain. Low temperatures are going to still be well below average dropping into the mid 20's.
Heading into our work week, clouds will be prominent and keep those temperatures down in the mid 40's which is still below average for this time of year. The day will start out dry, but rain chances will pick up as we get into the evening and overnight period. These showers will especially be prominent for our southern counties.
This rain is due to low pressure continuing to develop in the west. This system will move east and as it does, our rain chances will increase. The good news is that any rainfall will be minimal and only result in a few isolated showers. The rain should clear out Tuesday and give a couple days of dry air as high pressure builds back into the area. High temperatures will stick around 50 degrees for the first couple days of the week and lows will be a little above freezing.
There is another system that will move through later on during our work week that will significantly drop temperatures. We could see high temperatures below freezing and low temperatures into the teens! It is also that time of year when we need to start paying attention to wind chill, especially as we head into the later portion of our week. These wind chill values will make it bitterly cold outside, and even cause our low temperatures to feel like the single digits. Although we are still chilly early this week, enjoy the "warmer" temperatures now, but prepare your pipes and your furnaces for the freezing temperatures on the way.
Your holiday weekend looks to be dry, but very chilly still due to the aforementioned system. With several days out, this forecast can alter, but I can guarantee a cold Christmas will be in store.