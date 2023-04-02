Rain is Back for Us Overnight

High pressure has kept things clear and dry through the majority of our Sunday. This will continue into the early part of our evening, but a low pressure system developing out to our west will push showers and storms into our area late tonight and will continue into early tomorrow morning. With all the clouds and rain remaining prominent overnight, temperatures will not cool off much only into the mid to upper 50s.
Once the rain clears out early Monday morning, conditions will remain dry throughout the rest of the day with a few passing clouds. Temperatures will be warm even with the cloud cover, reaching into the upper 70s with a few low 80s in our area. Overnight should be very similar to Sunday night with plenty of cloud cover trapping that heat. This will result in well above average temperatures only dropping into the mid 60s.
Tuesday will be breezy all throughout the day due to a cold front that will move through our area later on in the day. This cold front will give us an opportunity for strong storms to develop late in the night and into Wednesday morning. We are continuing to monitor this system for timing and impacts as it gets closer but the severe threat is looking to stay to our west. High temperatures will also be even warmer than Monday reaching into the mid 80s.
The rest of the week sees multiple chances of rainfall move through the area. On top of the rain chances, gloomy conditions will be prominent as cloud cover will be widespread all through this week. Keep the umbrella handy!