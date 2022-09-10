Rain filled weekend ahead, but drier weather on the horizon

Low pressure continues to linger in our area as we head into our weekend. This is keeping the moisture around and allowing for those isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms to pop up throughout the day. Some of this activity could be on the heavy and hefty side at times. The main culprit for the hefty thunderstorms will be in the form of some strong and gusty winds at times along with some pretty good areas of cloud to ground lightning. High temperatures are expected to remain in the low to mid 80s.
Overnight into Sunday, isolated showers are expected with low temperatures teetering around the 70-degree mark. We are still going to be dealing with isolated to scattered rainfall through much of the afternoon ahead of a cold front moving into the area Sunday evening bringing a good chance for some widespread rainfall. High temperatures are expected to be in the mid 80s for Sunday even with the rainfall.
Most of the activity will clear out Sunday night and into our Monday as the cold front clears out of the area. The cold front will cool things off slightly, but will give us a slight taste of fall as we will have cooler, drier air. This will also bring overnight lows all the way into the upper 50s.
