Rain chances continue, but drier air moving in later

Chances of rain remain in our area and spread more to our central and southern counties as we go into our Sunday. Some of the rainfall could be on the heavy side in a few areas. We could also see a few of the thunderstorms get a little on the hefty side at times. Our main culprits will be in the form of some large hail and some strong and gusty winds at times. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
Most of this activity is ahead of a cold front that will clear out of our area Sunday evening and into the overnight period. Stray showers ahead of the front can be expected as the front makes its way through. Once cleared out, Canadian high pressure moves into our area. The Canadian high pressure will bring back into our area some clear and calm conditions as we go into next week.
We will see some of the coldest temperatures of the season so far move into our area as we head into the work week. We will see high temperatures and low temperatures unseasonably cool for this time of the year. We will see our high temperatures drop into the 50s and 60s, while most of our overnight low temperatures will drop off down into the 20s and 30s. A little too early for our area to see such cold temperatures. There will definitely be some frost and freeze warnings in effect for our area next week. By the way, if you are wondering what the normal high and low temperatures for this time of year should be, high temperatures should be in the mid 70s and overnight lows should be in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link