Rain and thunderstorms will continue in our forecast for our Wednesday

As we go through the wee hours of our Wednesday morning we will continue to see plenty of rainfall as the weather story. Every now and then we will see a few isolated to scattered thunderstorms get a little on the hefty side at times.
Beyond the potential for some strong and gusty winds and possibly an isolated tornado. We could see some areas of flash flooding possible. So, if you live in a flood prone area . . . . . be careful with these areas of rainfall here during the wee hours of the morning and later today.
All of this activity that we currently have overhead is due to a frontal system that is moving through our area.
Later this morning and into the afternoon hours, we will see the aforementioned frontal system move through our area. The best bet for some heavy and hefty rain and thunderstorms will be to the south of our area. However, we will see some of the strong to severe thunderstorms move into our area by later in the morning and into the early afternoon hours.
This will be a situation where the farther south you are, the better your chances of seeing severe weather will be. All modes of severe weather will be possible with this system.
All of this redevelopment will be due to an area of low pressure developing in our area by later in the morning and into the afternoon hours. That being said, we could see some heavy rainfall at times and that could give our area at times some flash flooding.
So, all in all be careful as you venture out and about. By later on Wednesday, we will see high pressure move back into our area and we will see drier and colder weather dominate our weather forecast as we go into the rest of the week and into the upcoming weekend.