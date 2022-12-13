Rain and thunderstorms will continue in our forecast for our Wednesday

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
counties, Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah and Union.

* WHEN...Until 530 AM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Overflowing poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 223 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tupelo, Booneville, Pontotoc, Baldwyn, Trace State Park,
Saltillo, Guntown, Ecru, Jumpertown, New Harmony, Furrs,
Troy, Blair, Randolph, Wheeler, Sherman, Thaxton, Algoma,
Blue Springs and Endville.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee,
including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn,
Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS,
Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie,
Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee,
Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson and McNairy.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains
and ditches may become clogged with debris.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Continued heavy rain across the watch area could lead to
flooding through this evening. An additional 1 to 2 inches
could be possible in the watch area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Rain and thunderstorms will continue in our forecast for our Wednesday

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible over the next few days

Low pressure system will give us some heavy and hefty rain and thunderstorms

As we go through the wee hours of our Wednesday morning we will continue to see plenty of rainfall as the weather story.  Every now and then we will see a few isolated to scattered thunderstorms get a little on the hefty side at times.

Beyond the potential for some strong and gusty winds and possibly an isolated tornado.  We could see some areas of flash flooding possible.  So, if you live in a flood prone area . . . . . be careful with these areas of rainfall here during the wee hours of the morning and later today.  

All of this activity that we currently have overhead is due to a frontal system that is moving through our area.

Later this morning and into the afternoon hours, we will see the aforementioned frontal system move through our area. The best bet for some heavy and hefty rain and thunderstorms will be to the south of our area. However, we will see some of the strong to severe thunderstorms move into our area by later in the morning and into the early afternoon hours.

This will be a situation where the farther south you are, the better your chances of seeing severe weather will be. All modes of severe weather will be possible with this system.

All of this redevelopment will be due to an area of low pressure developing in our area by later in the morning and into the afternoon hours. That being said, we could see some heavy rainfall at times and that could give our area at times some flash flooding.

So, all in all be careful as you venture out and about. By later on Wednesday, we will see high pressure move back into our area and we will see drier and colder weather dominate our weather forecast as we go into the rest of the week and into the upcoming weekend.

