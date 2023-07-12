Rain and thunderstorms will be on the heavy and hefty side overnight and into Thursday

Flooding potential for the overnight and Thursday:
High heat potential for Thursday:
Severe weather potential for overnight and into Thursday until sunrise:
Severe weather potential for our Thursday after sunrise
Dangerous weather times in our area over the next several days. Due to some potential for some strong to severe thunderstorms, potential flooding in portions of our area, along with some potential for some high heat across portions of our area.
Heat advisories, severe weather potential and flooding potential will linger in our area for the next several days. Scattered showers and thunderstorms have been the rule today across portions of our area. Some of the activity has been briefly on the heavy side at times. All of this activity today has been due to some bits and pieces of low pressure that have been sailing through our area. Otherwise, it has been a hot and humid day with temperatures reaching in some places into the 90s and some heat index values well into the 90s to lower 100s over portions of our area.
We will continue to see the same old story over our next several days. We will continue to see bits and pieces of low pressure move through our area. We will see a cold front try to move into our area from our north. All of this will lead to some pretty good potential for some rain and thunderstorms. Some of the rainfall will be on the heavy side and some of the thunderstorms will be on the hefty side. The main severe weather events will be in the form of some strong and gusty winds. We will see the slight potential for some large hail at time. The farther north you are in our area, the better your chances for some hefty thunderstorms at times. Some of the rainfall be in the category of several inches of rainfall which could lead to some flooding over portions of our area. The farther south you are in the area, the better your chances for some flooding at times. Otherwise from all of this is the potential to see some high heat and humidity values over portions of our area. Many areas are and will continue to see heat advisories.
Most of our high temperatures over the next several days will be in the upper 80s to middle 90s. Most of our daytime heat index values will be in the middle 90s to around 107 degrees. Most of our overnight low temperature will be in the upper 60s to middle 70s. So, all in all be weather aware over the next several days.