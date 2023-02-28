 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
areas, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette,
Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman,
Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha.

* WHEN...From 3 PM CST this afternoon through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to
produce widespread rainfall amounts of between two and four
inches with local totals in excess of four inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Rain and thunderstorms will be likely by later Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Strong to severe thunderstorms may move into our area on Wednesday evening

More low pressure means more chances for rain and thunderstorms

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather forecast for today and tonight and into tomorrow morning. We will continue to see some well above normal temperatures as the rule across our area. You had better enjoy this nice bit of weather, because soon it is going to be time to "Pay the Piper".

We will see some changes in our weather forecast as we go into our Wednesday evening and into our Thursday morning. We will see the first of several rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms move into our area. This will be due to a series of fronts and bits and pieces of low pressure that will move through our area. We will see more potential for some thunderstorms to move into our area on our Thursday evening and yet another round for some thunderstorms on our Friday morning. All of these thunderstorm events will have the potential for some heavy rainfall, strong to severe thunderstorms. All modes of severe weather will be possible with these thunderstorm events.

Severe weather for Wednesday evening and into the wee hours of Thursday

Timing - First event:  Wed. 7 p.m. to Thu. 1 a.m.

Location - All of our WTVA area

Threats - Possible tornadoes, high wind, hail.

Severe weather for Thursday and into Thursday night

Timing - Second event: Off and on potential through Thursday evening and into the wee hours of Friday.

Location - All of our WTVA area

Threats - Possible tornadoes, high wind, hail.

Severe weather potential for Friday

Timing - Second/Third event:  First several hours after sunrise Friday.

Location - Extreme Eastern Mississippi and Alabama

Threats - Possible tornadoes, high wind, hail.

Heavy rainfall over the next several days

Timing - Wednesday through Friday.

Location - All of our WTVA area

Threats - Possible flash flooding

