Rain and thunderstorms some on the hefty side at times on Wednesday

Our best chances for some strong to severe thunderstorms will be Wednesday and into our Wednesday night. This will be due to a frontal passage through our area. We will see the potential for some strong to severe thunderstorms at times. All modes of severe weather will be possible at times. However, the best bet for severe weather will continue to stay just a hop, skip and a jump outside of our area. For example today most of the activity will be well to the west and northwest of our area. On Wednesday, the best chances for severe weather will be just to the north of our area. However, all it takes is a bad thunderstorm or two to ruin our day. That certainly will be in our area for Wednesday and Wednesday night.
Later in the week, we will still linger some low pressure in our area. We will linger some chances for some more rain and thunderstorms in our area. However, we will see cooler temperatures as the rule for both our daytime highs and for the overnight lows.
Timing - Wednesday, 6 PM to Thursday 12 AM
Location - Highest threat to the north/northwest, all under a severe risk.
Threats - Possible tornadoes, high wind, heavy rain.