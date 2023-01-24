Rain and thunderstorms for this evening and then lots of clouds and blustery on Wednesday

We do have wind advisories in effect for portions of our area overnight and into our Wednesday morning.
More high pressure will build into our area on Wednesday. We will see the skies clear out once again due to this high pressure. We will see most of our temperatures, both for the daytime highs and for the overnight low temperatures stay a bit on the chilly side.
More low pressure will move back into our weather forecast for this weekend. This will give our area some more chances for some rain and some more of the isolated thunderstorms at times. Once again, a few of the isolated thunderstorms will be briefly on the hefty side at times during this time period.
By early next week more high pressure and more of the clearing skies will be the story for our area. However, the latest weather maps try to undercut some of the dominance of the high pressure with a bit of low pressure. Temperatures will remain on the chilly side for the most part, however not too far from where we should be for this time of the year.