Rain and isolated thunderstorms return on our Tuesday

  • Updated
Rain and thunderstorms back in our forecast for Tuesday

The same system that gave us all of the rain and thunderstorms on Monday, has taken a bit of a residence along coastal sections of The Gulf of Mexico. This same system will work its way back northward today. This will bring back some more chances for some rain and some isolated thunderstorms at times. We may see a heavy bit of rainfall at times. We may see a brief heavy thunderstorm at times. However, the main brunt of the severe weather will stay well to the south and east of our area.

We will see most of this system move off well to the east of our area by later portions of our Wednesday. This will gradually take all of the rain out of here by later Wednesday.

However, before all is said and done, another frontal system moves into our area on later portions of our Thursday. This will give our area another chance for some rain and thunderstorms. Some of the activity at times will be on the heavy and hefty side. By Friday late afternoon and into the evening hours, we will see this aforementioned frontal system move out of our area pretty rapidly. This will allow some more Canadian high pressure to build into our area. This will clear out our skies once again and we will see some nice dry conditions and some pretty chilly temperatures, both for our daytime high temperatures and for our overnight low temperatures.

Our very active weather pattern will continue most of the next five to seven days across our area. March continues to keep an interesting trend going.

