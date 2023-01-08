Rain and fog will be the highlights this morning

A gloomy start to our Sunday as showers continue to move through our area. Rainfall has progressed into our southeast counties and will continue to move east out of our area throughout the morning. These showers will keep a steady moderate rainfall with a few rumbles of thunder throughout. For those where the rain has passed mainly along highway 278 and north, a dense fog advisory has been issued until 9 a.m. Not ideal travel conditions whether it be fog or rain all throughout our area so be careful on the roads.
This rainfall is due to a weak cold front pushing through our area. It should fully pass this afternoon with high pressure moving in behind it which will bring us much drier weather for our work week. We can also expect a few degrees difference in the high and low temperature. This afternoon's high temperature is expected to remain in the upper 50s, low 60s with clouds clearing out as we get into the evening period.
Temperatures overnight will be back in the mid 30s due to the effects of the cold front, but will progressively warm up into the mid 50s by that afternoon. Both are a few degrees cooler as mentioned previously, but still sitting above average for this time of year. Clouds will move back in Monday afternoon/evening.
Expect dry weather to be the theme over the first couple days of our work week with a gradual increase in temperatures with highs reaching the mid 60s and lows moving into the mid 40s. Both are way above average so don't expect January-like weather any time soon.
Our next weather maker happens in the latter part of our work week as a strong cold front moves into our area. There is a possibility for strong storms, but with it being several days out the timing/strength will vary. We will continue to monitor this event and update as we get closer.