Potentially Record Setting Temperatures, Leading Into Chances for Severe Weather Monday.

The new record warmth continues into today, tempered only by some additional cloud cover and perhaps a few isolated showers. Significant showers and storms are possible by the first of next week, so enjoy the warmth while it lasts.
Today starts in the low 60s with highs reaching into the low 80s. We should hopefully have a little bit more sunshine on Sunday. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially in Northwest Mississippi, but at this point it seems as though the vast majority of us should have just a few brief, light showers through the day.
Monday is a trickier forecast. A strong cold front arrives, bringing a significant drop in temperatures when it does. The timing of that front has flexed early and then late over the last couple of days, and it is presently trending later in the day. As a result, temperatures likely start in the mid 60s reaching the mid 70s by Monday afternoon. Along that front, and just ahead of it thunderstorms are likely. Some of those thunderstorms could be strong with damaging wind gusts remaining the most likely severe weather potential. That said, an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, but there’s more than a decent chance that these storms stay below severe limits if the timing of system stays within the earlier portion of the day.
Behind that front, Tuesday starts in the low 40s with highs limited to the upper 50s. Most of Tuesday should be dry until late in the day when showers become more likely south of US 82 and east of US 45.
Wednesday starts off with rainfall, especially south and east of the Natchez Trace Parkway. Rain average peaks at around 50% for the southern part of the area. Temperatures start in the mid 40s, reaching the upper 50s by the afternoon.
We should dry out a bit more by next Thursday, with a front arriving Friday that could have significantly cooler temperatures by next weekend.
