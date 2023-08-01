 Skip to main content
Partly cloudy skies and cooler than usual temperatures for many this Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0

Matt's 10pm Tuesday Forecast - 8/1/23

 Wednesday will once again be partly cloudy with a few more showers and maybe even a thunderstorm. A few more will see rain then, but most are still dry. Temperatures will warm by a couple degrees in the low to mid 90s. Through the week we will warm a little each day as more humid air returns. Temperatures get back to the upper 90s with heat index values in the triple digits by the end of the week. More showers and thunderstorms are ongoing through the week and into the weekend, but minimal rain chances each day.
 
 
 
 
 

