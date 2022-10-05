Our dry weather trend continues well into next week

Fire weather and dry weather have been the rule in our area for the last several weeks. This will continue to be our weather rule for our area over the next week or so.
We do have some optimism in the weather forecast for later portions of next week, that we may see at least a decent chance for some rain and thunderstorms at times. However, this would be our only chance for some rainfall over the next few weeks.
All in all we will see some cold fronts move through our area later this week and this will reinforce the cooler and milder air that we have seen at times. These frontal passages are not expected to give us any rainfall, however we could see some of the coolest temperatures of the season move into our area. We will see overnight low temperatures drop off down into the lower to middle 40s for our Sunday morning. We might even see a few of the normally cooler spots drop off down into the 30s. However, we are not expecting to see any frost or freeze with this latest drop in the temperatures. Stay tuned, just in case it does get a little colder than expected.
