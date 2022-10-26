 Skip to main content
One more dry day will be in store on our Thursday, after that things will change

  • Updated
  • 0
A mild weather forecast is in store for our Thursday, however on the dry side.

Some low pressure moves into our area for this weekend

High pressure has moved back into our area for the next few days. This has given our area some nice sunshine today and temperatures that warmed up into the middle 60s to lower 70s across our area.

We will see the same repeat in our weather for our Thursday. However, most of our high temperatures will reach into the upper 60s and well into the 70s during the afternoon hours.

We will see more low pressure move back into our weather forecast for our Friday and into the weekend. This will bring back into our area some more chances for some rain and thunderstorms at times. Some of the rainfall may be on the brief heavy side at times. Some of the thunderstorms may be on the hefty side at times.

So, we will see some more beneficial rainfall at times as we go into the upcoming weekend. However, we do not need any severe weather.

