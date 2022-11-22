 Skip to main content
One more dry day on Wednesday, before some rain moves into our area

  • Updated
Rain and thunderstorms down the line could be heavy at times

High pressure for the most part has continued to dominate our weather forecast across our area on our Tuesday. We saw another dry day today across our area and most of the high temperatures were in the seasonable category of the upper 50s to middle 60s.

We will continue to see the dominance of the high pressure still all the way into our early Thanksgiving day. This will keep our weather on the dry side and we will see our temperature gradually warm up over the next few days.

We will see a frontal system move into our area for Thanksgiving. This will give our area some good chances for some rain and thunderstorms. Maybe an isolated heavy one at times.

