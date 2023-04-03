Not too shabby for our Tuesday, however some storms for our Wednesday

Bits and pieces of low pressure, along with some frontal passages at times has been giving our area some showers and thunderstorms over the last 24 hours. More of the same will be in store for our area as we go through the next several days.
We will see some of the rain on the heavy side at times, we will see some of the thunderstorms on the hefty side at times. Our best chances for some strong to severe thunderstorms will be on our late Tuesday night and into our Wednesday. However, the best bet for severe weather will continue to stay just a hop, skip and a jump outside of our area.
Here is where our best potential for strong to violent tornadoes will be on Tuesday into Tuesday night. The area with the white bars:
Here is the latest map for our severe weather potential for our Wednesday: