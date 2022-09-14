 Skip to main content
Nice Thursday due to nice high pressure

  • Updated
  • 0
Mild nights and very warm/hot days will be the story for the next week or so.

High pressure has dominated our weather across our area over the last several days. We will continue to see the dominance of high pressure for the next several days across our area. This basically means more of the same is in store for our area as we go through the next several days.

Basically, we will be seeing mostly clear skies as the rule across our area over the next several days. We will see most of the overnight low temperatures stay in the 60s. While most of our daytime high temperatures will stay in the lower to middle 60s across the area. We will see nothing as a threat from the tranquil in our area tropics.

