Nice start to the work week with some rain later today

Today we see temperatures similar to what we saw during Labor Day. We are expected to reach into the upper 80s with a few of us in the low 90s. We could see a few isolated showers pop up throughout the afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the common theme across the area.
Temperatures will continue to warm up by midweek all the way up to the low to mid 90s. Heat index values could be even higher as moisture returns, reaching all the way into the upper 90s. This will be right outside of the heat advisory threshold so make sure you have ways to cool off and stay hydrated. There are also several systems moving through the area that will bring us some good rainfall. While development looks isolated to scattered in nature, a lot of us should see a shower or two as the week ends.
Friday night lights may be paired with an umbrella once again depending on where you're at. Once showers clear out Friday, we will see sunshine return for the weekend. Temperatures also start to cool off back into the mid 80s and overnight lows could drop into the mid 60s.