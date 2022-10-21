 Skip to main content
Nice skies with warmer weather into the weekend

Clear skies for the afternoon
Maxuser

October 21, 2022

While we started off cold, and well below average this morning, it is going to be a nice end to the work week. A warming trend starts to kick in as we head into the weekend. High temperatures reaching the mid 70s under almost completely sunny skies.

Saturday starts in the low 50s with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s with a couple of passing clouds. By Sunday we start in the low 50s with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s with increasing clouds.

Next week rain chances start to increase Tuesday. There could be some thunderstorms associated with a Front moving into the area, but at this point our projections are a little spread out on timing. Temperatures should start the week in the upper 70s for highs and mid 50s for lows, but could get a bit cooler by the middle part of the week. Stay tuned because we expect this forecast to change.

