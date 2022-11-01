Nice, high pressure dominated weather is in store for our Wednesday

High pressure for the most part will continue to dominate our weather forecast across our area for the next several days. There may be a few kinks in the armor of high pressure at times with little (such as overnight) bits and pieces of low pressure trying to undermine the protection of high pressure. This will at times lead to some cloud cover and just an isolated chance of a shower or two.
We will see a much better chance for some showers and thunderstorms at times for our late Friday night and into the upcoming weekend. A few of the areas of rainfall may be on the heavy side at times briefly, along with a slight chance of a stronger thunderstorm or two during this time period.
