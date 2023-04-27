Much more tranquil weather is in store for our Friday

Some more of the bits and pieces of low pressure have been the weather story for our area on this Thursday. We have seen some scattered showers as the rule over most of the area. The rainfall has been on the light to moderate side for the most part. We have seen some isolated thunderstorms at times. Some of these thunderstorms have been on the strong to severe side
We will continue to see some showers and isolated/scattered thunderstorms for the overnight hours as a bit of low pressure hangs around our area. We may see some of the rainfall on the heavy side at times and some of the thunderstorms on the hefty side at times. We may see some strong and gusty winds, along with some large hail at times. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out of the question.
We may see a bit of a lull from the rain and thunderstorms on our Friday. This bit of a lull will be due to just a bit of high pressure building into our area. More bits and pieces of low pressure will move back into our area on our Saturday and into early Sunday. This will once again give our area some scattered showers and some isolated thunderstorms in the mix of things at times.
High pressure will build back into our weather forecast for our Sunday afternoon and into our evening. This high pressure will linger well into next week across our area. This high pressure dominance will for the most part keep our area with some mostly clear skies.