Much drier weather will push into our area for Friday and into the holiday weekend

After an early morning filled with some showers and thunderstorms, most of our Thursday was filled with plenty of sunshine. This lull was due to some dry air that pushed into our area during the morning hours.
Well, a little more of a variably cloudy to mostly cloudy night will be in store for our area as some more showers and isolated thunderstorms will push through our area overnight and possibly into portions of our Friday. All of this will be due to some lingering upper air low pressure moving through our area overnight and into our Friday.
We will see high pressure build into our area as we go through our Friday and into our Friday night. We will see high pressure linger in our area all the way into our next work week. This will clear our skies out and allow most areas to see a nice calm finish to later portions of our Friday and Friday night and continue this weather trend through the upcoming weekend and into early next week.
We will also see some cooler temperatures move into our area. We will see several nights where our overnight low temperatures will drop off down into the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. So, all in all things are looking good down the line.
