Much drier conditions to start our work week

Scattered showers and storms continue to be the story heading into the evening. While we have avoided any severe thunderstorm warnings, there have been several strong storms. The severe potential remains in place for all of our area with a level 1/5 risk. The main threats are still gusty wind and heavy rainfall. Rain chances should clear out late tonight and into our Monday morning. Temperatures should be slightly cooler in the upper 60s.
Monday will be drastically different from our weekend. Much drier conditions will be in place due to high pressure moving in behind the front. Plenty of sunshine will be paired with that drier air as well. Temperatures will also be a bit cooler as a result of that passing front only reaching into the upper 80s.
Dry air is once again expected for Tuesday along with that abundant sunshine. Unfortunately, temperatures will be slightly warmer into the lower 90s.
Rain returns to the forecast in isolated fashion Wednesday afternoon. This will be the case for each day to end our work week as well with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be into the mid 90s by the end of the week with low temperatures in the mid 70s. This is no surprise for this time of year to have warm and muggy conditions with isolated showers expected each day.