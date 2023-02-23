Much cooler temperatures will be in store for our Friday

It was hot today . . . . . It was so very unseasonably warm today . . . . . It was a record breaker today . . . . . It was a historic record breaking day that we have not seen in the record keeping history of Tupelo. This is what today was.
The weather will be changing a bit over the next few days. We will see a pretty strong cold front move through our area this evening and into tomorrow morning. This will drop our temperatures bigtime across the area. For more or less one day. We will see the warmer temperatures return once again by this weekend. This will take us well into next week with some unseasonably warm weather. This will be for both the daytime high temperatures and for the overnight low temperatures.
We will at times see some scattered showers and thunderstorms with some of the passing bits and pieces of low pressure. Every now and then we will see some of the rainfall on the briefly heavy side and every now and then we will see some of the thunderstorms on the hefty side. However, in between all of these happenings we could see some variably cloudy to mostly sunny skies.