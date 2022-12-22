Much colder temperatures for our Friday and into our holiday weekend

We currently have some wind chill advisories and warnings for our area. We currently have some Winter weather advisories in effect for portions of our area overnight and toward the wee hours of our Friday morning.
One of the strongest cold fronts in almost five years has been working its way through our area this evening. This has given our area some very cold conditions and we will stay unseasonably cold for the next several days.
We will continue to see some mix of precipitation possible as we go through the evening hours and into the wee hours of our Friday morning. We will see some minor accumulations of snow (mostly in the category of an inch or less).
We will see very windy conditions as the rule across our area overnight. At times we will see the winds gust to well over 40 mph.
We will see wind chills drop off into the -10 to -20 degree category for the overnight hours. We may at times see the wind chill drop off down into the -20 to -30 degree category.
We will see most of the overnight lows tonight drop off down into the single digits and teens. We will see the skies clear out during the wee hours of our Friday morning.
As we go through the rest of the holiday weekend, we will see unseasonably cold conditions as the rule and generally dry conditions. We will see somewhat of a warming trend as we go into early to middle portions of next week. As a matter of fact we could be back to some seasonable temperatures by the middle portion of the work week.