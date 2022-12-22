 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph. A Wind Chill Advisory may be needed Friday afternoon into
Friday night.

* WHERE...In Arkansas, St. Francis and Lee AR Counties. In
Mississippi, Tunica and Tate Counties.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon
today to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions
are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Flash freezes may occur as cold air
quickly builds in over wet ground. This may result in
hazardous travel conditions. Reduced visibilities will also be
possible. Travel is strongly discouraged.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

Much colder temperatures for our Friday and into our holiday weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Strong and gusty winds overnight however calmer winds for the weekend

The cold air has arrived and it will linger for most of our holiday weekend

We currently have some wind chill advisories and warnings for our area. We currently have some Winter weather advisories in effect for portions of our area overnight and toward the wee hours of our Friday morning.

One of the strongest cold fronts in almost five years has been working its way through our area this evening. This has given our area some very cold conditions and we will stay unseasonably cold for the next several days.

We will continue to see some mix of precipitation possible as we go through the evening hours and into the wee hours of our Friday morning. We will see some minor accumulations of snow (mostly in the category of an inch or less).

We will see very windy conditions as the rule across our area overnight. At times we will see the winds gust to well over 40 mph.

We will see wind chills drop off into the -10 to -20 degree category for the overnight hours. We may at times see the wind chill drop off down into the -20 to -30 degree category.

We will see most of the overnight lows tonight drop off down into the single digits and teens. We will see the skies clear out during the wee hours of our Friday morning.

As we go through the rest of the holiday weekend, we will see unseasonably cold conditions as the rule and generally dry conditions. We will see somewhat of a warming trend as we go into early to middle portions of next week. As a matter of fact we could be back to some seasonable temperatures by the middle portion of the work week.

