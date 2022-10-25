Much calmer weather in store for our Wednesday

All of the heavy rain and thunderstorms are now well to the east of our area. We have seen somewhat of a clear pocket move through our area, however some decent lingering clouds well into the overnight hours as high pressure will build into our area.
This high pressure will give us some clear skies as we go into our Wednesday and Thursday.
We will see more low pressure move back into our weather forecast for our Friday and into the weekend. This will bring back into our area some more chances for some rain and thunderstorms at times. Some of the rainfall may be on the brief heavy side at times. Some of the thunderstorms may be on the hefty side at times. So, we will see some more beneficial rainfall at times as we go into the upcoming weekend. However, we do not need any severe weather.
