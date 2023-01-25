More sunshine yet still cool on Thursday

Yet another cool, below-normal day is likely for Thursday as we start a brief stretch of dry days.
Friday starts with mostly cloudy skies in the mid-30s. While conditions gradually clear, don’t expect returning sunshine to have a big impact on temperatures, because we expect highs to only be in the mid-40s by Friday afternoon. The wind chill factor will not be as significant on Thursday, thankfully.
Friday is our coldest day going forward, with temperatures starting in the middle to upper 20s. With mostly clear skies through the day, we likely make it into the lower to middle 50s by afternoon.
Saturday starts off mostly clear with temperatures in the low 30s. High temperatures Saturday likely make it into the middle of the upper 50s with increasing clouds. You could argue for some isolated showers late in the evening, but rainfall is most likely by Sunday.
Sunday starts with some isolated showers increasing in coverage through the day up to around 70% coverage with rain likely. Occasional thunderstorms are possible, but it looks like most storms, at least at this point, should be non-severe. Temperatures start in the mid-40s and probably only reach the mid-50s by afternoon.
Most of Monday should be dry before chances for rain for increased very very late in the day. Temperatures start in the mid-40s with highs reaching the mid-50s under mostly cloudy skies.
Tuesday starts in the upper 40s with high temperatures reaching the middle 50s by afternoon. There remains some question as to how warm we could be, with some projections in the 60s for highs, and while that is the way I am trending I am doing so slowly. showers in a few storms become more likely through the day reaching their full potential by evening and night.
Showers and/or storms will be ongoing to begin Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 40s in the morning and he is struggling to make it into the low 50s by midday. Some of our projections have a steep drop-off in the afternoon, as cold air definitely spills in for the latter part of next week.