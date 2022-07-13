 Skip to main content
More Showers and Storms for Thursday Afternoon

Thursday Hour by Hour
Strong to severe storms were the story for most of us this afternoon. The good news is the worst is past us and now to our south. A few left over showers can be expected as we headed our evening but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures tonight will be sticking in the 70s as we head into Thursday morning.

As for rain chances, with Wednesday’s front sliding into central Mississippi, rain chances stay slightly south of us though we’re going to keep a 30% coverage mainly for locations south of US 82. Temperatures will start in the low 70s reaching the lower to middle 90s by Thursday afternoon. For the most part, it looks like Friday will be dry with temperatures starting in the low 70s, reaching the lower to middle 90s by afternoon. And dry conditions will also be sticking around for our Saturday, with highs staying in the mid 90s.

Rain chances get a little better by Sunday and Monday of next week, with some projections looking halfway decent with yet another front coming into the area. Unfortunately, high temperatures should likely be a little above normal for this time of year throughout almost the entire forecast period.

