More scattered showers and thunderstorms in store for Tuesday

More of the hit and miss showers and thunderstorms

More low pressure on our Tuesday brings more rain and thunderstorms to our forecast

Off and on rain and thunderstorms will continue to be the weather story for the next several days. We will every now and then see a few of the thunderstorms get a little on the hefty side at times. Also, every now and then we get a few hours of sunshine through all of this mishmash.

All of this is due to some fronts, along with bits and pieces of low pressure that will continue to move through our area over the next several days.

Temperatures will stay mostly in the 80s to near 90 for the highs. While most of the overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

