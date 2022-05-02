 Skip to main content
More scattered showers and thunderstorms in store for Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Some hefty thunderstorms at times in store for most of this week

We will see some bits and pieces of low pressure at times move through our area. We will continue to see at times some heavy and hefty thunderstorms. We will see mainly strong and gusty winds, along with some large hail as the main culprits. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out of the question, especially on our Thursday and Thursday evening. Thursday and into our Thursday evening does look like our best chance to see some strong to severe thunderstorms in our area.

Most of this activity will leave our area on Friday, as high pressure moves into our area to dominate our weather for at least a few days. This will bring much drier air into our area, along with much calmer weather.

