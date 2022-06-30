More scattered showers and thunderstorms in store for our Friday

A hot and humid air mass sits over our area, along with every now and then bits and pieces of low pressure hanging around our area on our Thursday. This has given us some scattered showers and every now and then a bit of an isolated thunderstorm. We have seen once again some seasonable temperatures across the area with most of the high temperatures in the upper 80s to middle 90s. We have seen the heat index values go well into the 90s with some towns into 100-degree category.
Most of the high temperatures will continue to stay in the upper 80s to middle 90s. Most of our overnight low temperatures will continue to stay in the lower to middle 70s with a few upper 60s at times. All in all, this is pretty close to normal for our area for the first part of July. We will see some pesky areas of some much-needed showers and thunderstorms linger in our area through the rest of the work week, into the weekend and into next week. Some of the thunderstorms may be a little on the heavy and hefty side at times. We will see heavy rainfall and some strong and gusty winds as the main culprits with these thunderstorms. However, some isolated thunderstorms with some hail in the mix of things, cannot be ruled out of the question at times.
All of this activity over the next several days will be due to some weak fronts in our area, along with some bits and pieces of low pressure in the mix at times. As a matter of fact, we will see maybe a little bit of an enhancement in the chances for some showers and thunderstorms over the weekend due to a little tropical wave that may more through our area during that time period.
So, some folks are not too happy at seeing some rainfall during the holiday weekend. That is the way things go a lot of times this time of the year. More than not we have to get used to Mother Nature's fireworks at times. Hopefully, this scattered rainfall will give some folks a break from all of the drought conditions we have been seeing for the last several weeks.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link