...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee,
including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn,
Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba,
Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss,
Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and
Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Chester, Decatur,
Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson and McNairy.

* WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Two to three inches of rain with locally higher amounts are
possible tonight through early Thursday afternoon along a
front that will become stationary across portions of West
Tennessee and North Mississippi.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

More rain and thunderstorms in store for our Thursday

Some heavy rainfall will be possible on our Thursday

More fronts and low pressure mean more rain and thunderstorms

Flood watch is in effect for portions of our area over the next few days.

Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings have been the story at times today for portions of our area. However, most of this activity will be minimal over the next few days. This being due to the main energy staying just outside of our area.

Rain and thunderstorms are scattered to patchy fashion today and over the next few days. This will be due to some bits and pieces of low pressure and a front moving through our area over the next few days. We will see some of the thunderstorms and rainfall on the heavy side at times and some of the thunderstorms on the hefty side at times.

We will see temperatures cool off for both daytime highs and for the overnight lows as we go through the next few days.

