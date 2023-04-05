More rain and thunderstorms in store for our Thursday

Flood watch is in effect for portions of our area over the next few days.
Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings have been the story at times today for portions of our area. However, most of this activity will be minimal over the next few days. This being due to the main energy staying just outside of our area.
Rain and thunderstorms are scattered to patchy fashion today and over the next few days. This will be due to some bits and pieces of low pressure and a front moving through our area over the next few days. We will see some of the thunderstorms and rainfall on the heavy side at times and some of the thunderstorms on the hefty side at times.
We will see temperatures cool off for both daytime highs and for the overnight lows as we go through the next few days.