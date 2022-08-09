More patchy rain and scattered thunderstorms in store for Wednesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms were once again the rule across our area on this Tuesday. All of this was due to some bits and pieces of low pressure, along with the heating of the day. Otherwise, we saw high temperatures reach from the middle 80s to well into the 90s and heat index values were in the lower 90s to around 105.
We will see more of the scattered showers and thunderstorms in our weather forecast for our Wednesday. We will once again see area temperatures and the heat index in the more or less same level.
Wednesday and Thursday we will see some pretty good patches of rainfall and thunderstorms due to a cold front sagging into our area. This front will give our area a little better chance for showers and thunderstorms. A few of the thunderstorms will be on the heavy and hefty side at times. Strong and gusty winds will be the main culprit with some of the stronger thunderstorms. We will see temperatures cool off just a little bit for the high and low temperatures.
All in all, for this weekend we will see calmer conditions across our area. We will see a little bit drier air move into our area. This could bring us somewhat of a cooler feel to the atmosphere as we will see a dry heat.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link