More high heat at times over the next several days

After a frontal passage this weekend, we have seen our temperatures a bit lower over the last few days in comparison to last week. We saw our high temperatures across the area on our Sunday hover right around the 90-degree area. We have seen today's high temperatures roughly in the middle 90s in many areas. All in all, most areas have been on the dry side.
We will see a little bit of a warm up to the 100-degree category on our Tuesday, before we see another weak cold front move though our area on our Tuesday night and into our Wednesday. We will see our heat index values once again get a little on the steamy side on Tuesday. We will see most of the heat index values top off in the 100 to 110 degree category on our Tuesday.
This frontal passage will give our area once again a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms at times. We will see the temperatures once again cool off for a few days after the passage of the aforementioned weak cold front.
However, before things are said and done by this weekend and into our early portion of next week, we will see another pretty good warm up. Temperatures will once again reach to well into the 90s and we will see the heat index climb to 100 to 110 at times.
