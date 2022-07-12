More heat today and staying mostly dry

We will see a little bit of a warm up today to the 100-degree category, before we see another weak cold front move though our area on our Tuesday night and into our Wednesday. We will see our heat index values once again get a little on the steamy side on Tuesday. We will see most of the heat index values top off in the 100-to-105-degree category today.
This frontal passage will give our area once again a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms at times. Most of the rain we see will be Wednesday on and off during the day and into Thursday morning. We will see the temperatures once again cool off for a few days after the passage of the weak cold front.
We will be in the low 90s Wednesday and Thursday. However, before things are said and done by this weekend and into our early portion of next week, we will see another warm up. Temperatures will once again reach to well into the 90s and we will see the heat index climb to 100 to 110 at times.
