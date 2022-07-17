Monday will consist of showers, storms and a slight cool off in temps

Some spot, brief showers are possible for our evening but most of us will stay dry and hot. As we head overnight a cold front will start to push into our area bringing heavy showers, and strong winds. Because of this system our most North and Western counties have been put under a Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe weather, with the main threat being strong winds. Make sure to stay weather aware going into tonight.
Showers and storms will be more widespread for the entire area on and off during the entirety of Monday. The day starts in the mid 70s with high temperatures only reaching the low 90s. Monday will be our only "below normal" day we have going forward. This is due to the rain-cooled air as we will have showers and storms throughout most of the day.
A major heat wave on the Great Plains is making its way toward us and kicks us back close to the triple digits in regard to temperature by mid week. Heat index values could once again exceed 110 this week, so be on the lookout for multiple possible excessive heat warnings and advisories.
As we head into next weekend the heat just continues. Highs flirting with 100 for both Saturday and Sunday.