Monday morning is starting off cold and cloudy

Expect frost on elevated surfaces this morning. Temperatures will generally be within a few degrees of 32° as the morning gets underway.
During the morning hours, cloud coverage will build & thicken across much of northeast Mississippi. This along with a lingering soft breeze out of the northeast initially will keep temperatures from climbing beyond the lower 50s this afternoon.
While clouds are expected to thicken during the pre-dawn and morning hours, rain chances are not anticipated to increase a lot during the daylight hours. There will still be a good amount of dry air present near the surface that will likely gobble up any moisture that falls from aloft. Rain chances will, however, increase after sunset and continue through the overnight.
As a new area of low-pressure develops and tracks through the northern Gulf of Mexico to our south, enough moisture will be cast northward to support a few scattered to widely scattered showers during the morning hours on Tuesday. The cloud coverage & shower chances will keep temperatures limited in most locations to the lower to middle 50s. Better chances for rainfall & even a few thunderstorms will exist along and south of interstate 20.
Wednesday we see mostly sunny conditions. The morning will start in the lower to mid-30s and increase to near 60° by mid-afternoon.
In the final few days leading up to Christmas, temperatures will continue to rebounding to near 70° by Saturday. Clouds will also increase by weekend. For the time being, the holiday looks warm but mostly dry.
