Monday afternoon is still cold and cloudy as we are headed out the door

Out the door even at your lunch time you will still need a few extra minutes time to get warm your car up. Temperatures for much of the area is still in the low to upper 30s. Those feel like temperatures though are sitting in the twenties for many.
So make sure as you head out the door today make sure to bundle up because the temperatures this afternoon will only warm to the middle and upper 30's for most. Some locations could see the low 40's. Much of the first week of the new year will be cool with Tuesday and Wednesday in the 50s.
Thursday brings us yet another big drop in temperatures late in the day. At this point it seems reasonable that by Friday of next week we might have only upper 30s low 40s for highs, so we really switch the script back to a more winter-like pattern over the week.
We will see some more precipitation Wednesday and Thursday of next week, perhaps even a little bit of a wintry mix… Which, I guess we should expect in winter, even if it hasn’t been something we have experienced much this winter season.
