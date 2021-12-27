Monday afternoon is mostly cloudy with warm weather

As many folks head back to work this week, we are still seeing warm weather. Starting the day with a lot of clouds, mostly dry for now. High temps on Monday and Tuesday will stay in the mid to upper 70s. Lows will be only dipping into the low 60s. Heading into the afternoon today we could see a few light showers, this rain lingers through the overnight and through the day Tuesday. Tuesday's rain will be a bit more widespread.
We’re tracking two systems that could produce strong storms this week: Wednesday and the upcoming weekend.
Wednesday’s system will bring showers and storms, and some that will be strong. There remains some question as to the tornado threat, but as confidence increases over the next day or so, we will be able to refine that more. The WTVA coverage area is under a level two risk right now from the Storm Prediction Center.
Into the weekend is the second chance of severe weather, with it still a few days out, we are working on the timing and impacts for you New Years plans. This however looks like the more impressive risk of severe weather.
Temperatures will continue to stay on the unseasonably mild side. Both for the daytime high temperatures and for the overnight low temperatures. By late week we start to see a dip in temperatures but the real dip comes for the first week of 2022.
