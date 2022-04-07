Milder and calmer weather is in store for our Thursday

High pressure will move into our area gradually as we go through our Thursday. We will see plenty of sunshine as the rule in our area over the next few days.
There may be some bits and pieces of low pressure move through our area at times over the next several days, however not major changes are in the weather forecast due to this activity. Just some clouds at times with a slim chance of a shower. Another thing to mention, we might see some pretty frosty conditions over the next several mornings. So, please take the proper precautions. This good weather trend will go through early portions of next week.
By next week we will see some more changes in our weather forecast. As more frontal systems move into our area and more chances for some rain and thunderstorms will be back into our area. We will see some potential for some heavy rainfall at times down the line. We will have some potential for some heavy and hefty thunderstorms down the line once again. So, enjoy this nice respite as we will have to pay the piper once again down the line for this nice weather.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link