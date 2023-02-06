 Skip to main content
Mild temperatures in store for our Tuesday through Thursday

  Updated
  • 0
Some heavy thunderstorms will move into our area during later portions of Wednesday

Matt's 10pm Monday Forecast - 2/6/23

We will see high pressure still dominate our weather forecast into the overnight hours and into the morning hours of our Tuesday.

We will see another bit of low pressure move into our area on our Tuesday afternoon and evening. This will bring our area some more of the good chances for some showers and thunderstorms at times as we go through our Tuesday night, Wednesday, Wednesday night and into our Thursday.

We will see some potential for some stronger thunderstorms at times as we go into our Wednesday and into Wednesday night. All modes of severe weather will be possible.

As we go into our Thursday, we will see the low pressure move out of our area and we will see more high pressure move back into our area. This will clear out our skies. We will see temperatures cool off just a bit during this time period as we see some of the Canadian air move back into our area due to the high pressure.

